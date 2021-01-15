Raymond James Increases Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$0.35

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$0.10 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRG. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

