Raymond James Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $100.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.