Raymond James Increases Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.11. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$37.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.15.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$458,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares in the company, valued at C$76,631,284.38. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and sold 239,350 shares worth $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

