Raymond James Analysts Give Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) a $60.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.30.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 10,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.