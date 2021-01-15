Ravencoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.87 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $130.20 million and $11.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,912,550,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

