Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,545.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,568.83. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,095 ($27.37). The company has a market capitalization of £928.98 million and a PE ratio of 27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19.

In related news, insider Mark P. Nicholls acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,580 ($19,048.86). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, with a total value of £1,483 ($1,937.55). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,110 shares of company stock worth $1,620,660 over the last three months.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

