Rapidz Market Capitalization Reaches $3.17 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 24% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $36,832.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Rapidz Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Rapidz Token Trading
Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
