Randall E. Paulson Purchases 10,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $49.23 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

