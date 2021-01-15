Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 1,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

