Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.26.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.