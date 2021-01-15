Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company delivered an earnings beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, its solid online performance driven by digital clienteling, BOPUS and curbside pickup, bode well. Its plans to curtail global workforce by the end of fiscal 2021 via its Strategic Realignment Plan is expected to generate gross annualized pre-tax expense savings of $180-$200 million from the start of fiscal 2022. Further, improved margins and reduced costs remain upsides. However, Ralph Lauren’s top line not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also fell year over year. Lower sales in all regions, stemming from supply-chain disruptions related to COVID-19, hurt the top line. Management expects COVID-19 impacts and uncertainties to continue in the third quarter and fiscal 2021.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of RL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $258,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 540.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 21.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

