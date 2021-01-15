RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in RADCOM by 56.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,171. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

