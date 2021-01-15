Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quorum Information Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

