Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Quorum Information Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile
