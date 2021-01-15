Quinsam Capital (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Trading Up 12.2%

Quinsam Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was up 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 100,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 70,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCAAF)

There is no company description available for Quinsam Capital Corp.

