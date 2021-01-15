Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $3.00. Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 66,243 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QST shares. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial downgraded Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.01 million and a PE ratio of 712.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0005 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total value of C$90,750.00.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

