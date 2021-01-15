Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells $178,095.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QLYS opened at $118.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Qualys by 213.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24,522.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 145,663 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,357,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

