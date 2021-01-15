QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,652,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,699. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

