Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million.

WYND has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.22 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 97.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 16.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

