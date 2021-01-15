Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $23.37 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $585.49 million, a PE ratio of 155.80 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 94.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.