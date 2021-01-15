Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Funko, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Funko in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNKO. Piper Sandler upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth about $558,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 23.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

