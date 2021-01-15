Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.31, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

