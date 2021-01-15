Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Decreased by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. 430,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915,559. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 96,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

