Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

