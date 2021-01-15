Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for KB Home Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $35.29 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

