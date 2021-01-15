Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

REXR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

