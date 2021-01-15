Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.