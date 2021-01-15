Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

DENN stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

