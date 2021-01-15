Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered by Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.79 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

