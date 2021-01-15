Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CNP opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

