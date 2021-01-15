Pylon Network (PYLNT) Market Cap Achieves $304,595.94

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 55.4% lower against the dollar. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $304,595.94 and $307.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

