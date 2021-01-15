Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -278.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $3,288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 233,883 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 55.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

