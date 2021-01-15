Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 39,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,969. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

