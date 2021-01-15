Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.49. 85,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.