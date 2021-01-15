PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEXNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTT Exploration and Production Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:PEXNY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

