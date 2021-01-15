PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Trading Up 5.5%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEXNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

