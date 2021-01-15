PTC Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.56) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.67). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.29) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

PTCT stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 805,903 shares of company stock worth $49,162,535. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.