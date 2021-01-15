Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.