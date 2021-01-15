Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 5,883,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 1,489,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $875.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Provention Bio by 157.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 96.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

