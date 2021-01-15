Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 5,883,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 1,489,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $875.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.53.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Provention Bio by 157.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 96.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
