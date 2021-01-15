ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.07 ($15.38).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €13.51 ($15.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.34 ($16.86). The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

