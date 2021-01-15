ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) were down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 9,455,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,834,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

