ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) were down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 9,455,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,834,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.
Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.
