ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Stock Position Raised by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury makes up approximately 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.09% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter.

UST stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,059. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

