ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $52,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 451,640 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

