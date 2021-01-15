PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Sells $85,831.20 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 1,834 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $85,831.20.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 251,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,435. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after purchasing an additional 348,711 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after purchasing an additional 426,765 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in PROS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,383,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP grew its position in PROS by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.