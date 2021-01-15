Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.82 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.22-3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. 606,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

