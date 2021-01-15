Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

