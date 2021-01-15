Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) fell 6.2% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Progenity traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.40. 837,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 788,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PROG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Progenity news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter bought 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Stylli acquired 152,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $58,869,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 166.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Progenity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

