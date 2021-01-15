PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PROG alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000.

PRG stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,279. PROG has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.