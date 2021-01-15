Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 43.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,182.59. 272,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,697. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,867.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,914.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

