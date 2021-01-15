Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $322,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,698,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,232. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $286.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

