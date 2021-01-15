Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,257.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.98. 29,414,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $657.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.43.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

